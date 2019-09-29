Feedback on Harbor Concept Designs Summarized

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

A representative with the Dana Point Harbor Partners provided an update on community feedback regarding merchant-side concept designs for the harbor’s revitalization on Monday, Sept. 23.

The partners hosted community events in August at the Ocean Institute and two open house events on Sept. 3-4 to garner comments and feedback. Poster boards that showcased colors and materials, landscape designs, ideas for patios, trellises and seating, future events and programmable areas, tenants, and overall look and feel were displayed at all three community events.

The harbor partners received more than a thousand comment cards. Greg Seminoff, of SMS Architects, was part of the team that put together the workshops. He spoke before the Dana Point Planning Commission on Monday, Sept. 23.

“We got high marks on whale and dolphin statues, ideas of public art, things that focus on the community and orientation to the water,” he said. “One of the highest remarks we received was music. The community wants to see a space that offers live music in the harbor.”

Feedback emphasized a desire for natural and organic landscape rather than overly manicured plants, a need for variety in roofing, trellises and colors, and preference for open outdoor and indoor seating.

“People want a mix of fine and affordable dining,” he said. “Comments indicated a desire for variety. Craft beer and wine, diversity; not all restaurants need to be seafood.”

Other suggestions included farmers markets, increase in parking, modern surf equipment shops, vintage pop-up events, as well as dog-friendly and child-friendly amenities.

The next regularly scheduled planning commission meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 33282 Golden Lantern Drive, Dana Point.