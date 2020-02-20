Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Dana Point

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

A motorcyclist was killed in a solo collision in Dana Point on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies with Dana Point Police Services responded at 8:09 p.m. to reports of a man who was bleeding near the intersection of Selva Road and Calle La Primavera.

“Upon OCSD and (Orange County Fire Authority) arrival, they found the victim with major trauma,” said Carrie Braun, OCSD director of Public Affairs. “OCFA paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.”

Deputies realized the scene was a solo motorcycle collision and contained the scene. A SigAlert was issued as the OCSD Major Accident Reconstruction Team responded, then lifted at midnight.

The identity of the motorcyclist was not known at press time. This case is under further investigation, Braun said.