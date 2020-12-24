SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal, solo vehicle crash on Pacific Coast Highway at Doheny Park Plaza in Dana Point on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Upon arrival, deputies assigned to Dana Point Police Services discovered a deceased woman in a Lexus sedan.

“Several witnesses reported that the vehicle was traveling at a high speed when it crashed and rolled over multiple times,” said Sergeant Dennis Breckner, a public information officer for OCSD. “Pacific Coast Highway was closed in all directions at 6:50 a.m. and reopened at 10:52 a.m.”

Breckner says that OCSD’s Major Accident Response Team (MART) responded and will conduct an investigation. The victim has been identified but law enforcement is withholding her information pending notification of next of kin.

