Farmers Market Will Return to Dana Point, With Social Distancing Conditions

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The Dana Point Farmers Market will return on Saturday, March 28—with several modifications ensuring compliance with state and county direction.

All food for sale will be whole, uncut produce and packaged food items only. There will be no sampling of unpackaged food or produce, says incoming City Manager Mike Killebrew.

The city issued the cancellation of the farmers market on March 17, per the county’s suggestion in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Subsequently, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on March 19 that listed farmers markets as being an essential function.

According to city staff, Orange County officials requested that the city allow the Dana Point Farmers Market to reopen. City officials contacted the Orange County Health Care Agency for guidance regarding operating conditions and to amend the Dana Point Farmers Market permit. County officials did not respond to requests for comment as of this posting.

“Customers are encouraged to wash all produce prior to consumption, and of course, we ask all customers to remain home if they feel sick, even with mild symptoms,” a city statement said. “Crowds will be staggered and reminded to provide for social distancing. There will be hand-washing stations throughout the venue for use by attendees, and we encourage attendees to wash their hands often.”

The market permit requires a limit on sales to whole, uncut product and packaged food items. There will not be retail booths. There will not be any food preparation at food booths, and there will not be sampling of unpackaged foods.

Signage will be posted to remind customers to wash all produce before consumption. A market manager will be on site to enforce social distancing and ensure there is enough space between stands and people.

Hours of the Dana Point Farmers Market at La Plaza Park are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.