FAM Distributes Thanksgiving Feasts to Families in Need

Volunteers with Family Assistance Ministries handed out Thanksgiving food supplies to more than 1,260 people as part of the nonprofit’s Thanksgiving Feast drive-thru distribution event on Saturday, Nov. 27.

“The food was donated by the community, the volunteers were people from our community, and the clients were people in our community who just need a little help with Thanksgiving this year,” Mary Gray Perdue, chief of development for FAM, explained in an email.

Those in need drove their cars through the distribution line at FAM’s Resource Center in San Clemente, where they were greeted by Drumstick, the Dana Point Turkey Trot mascot, and 54 volunteers who provided words of encouragement and food.

Family Assistance Ministries distributes Thanksgiving food supplies to those in need on Saturday, Nov. 27. Photo: Courtesy of FAM

The 1,261 people who drove through received food for a Thanksgiving feast, including a turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberries, stuffing, yams and green beans, among other items. They also received diapers, pumpkins and FAM’s monthly USDA food distribution.

“The food was donated over the last month by wonderful people and organizations in the community who wanted to help,” FAM said in a press release. “Many who came through the line to receive food are families, seniors, and veterans who just need a little hand-up this year with cost of food rising and still trying to recover from the financial impact of COVID-19.”

According to Perdue, people are still welcome to call FAM at 949.492.8477 ahead of driving through on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and Wednesday, Dec. 1, to receive the foods.

Anyone in need of assistance can contact FAM at 949.492.8477, ext. 101.

