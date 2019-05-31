Ever Played Golf in a Flak Jacket? Sign up for 5th Marine Regiment Support Group Event

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group is hosting the 10th Annual Combat Golf Tournament on June 10 to help raise money to aid the U.S. Marines, Sailors and families of the 5th Marine Regiment. Funding will also go toward service members at the Wounded Warrior Battalion West at Camp Pendleton.

In this scramble-format tournament at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, participants will have to sidestep “snipers,” tiptoe through “minefields” and obstacle courses, and try taking a swing while wearing a flak jacket and helmet. Golfers will finish the day off collecting raffle prizes and enjoying a gourmet dinner and awards ceremony.

Entry fee is $200 ($225 after June 1) to participate in the event or to sponsor a Marine or Wounded Warrior in the tournament.

Check-in starts at 9 a.m. and the tournament begins at 11 a.m. If you are unable to play in the tournament, you can still attend the awards ceremony and dinner. “Hot Ticket Donors” include Jack’s Restaurant, the Harbor Grill, Westwind Sailing, StillWater Spirits & Sounds, and Waterman’s Harbor. There are still a limited number of tickets available for the Golf Ball Helicopter Drop, which has a $2,500 grand prize.

“With the war in Iraq and Afghanistan winding down, most of today’s warriors have invisible wounds like Traumatic Brain Injury and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder,” said Terry Rifkin, Chairwoman of the support group. “Left untreated, many of these American heroes become despaired and all too frequently lead to opioid and addiction challenges, as well as suicide. Let us not forget those who have sacrificed so much and are ‘still in the fight.’ ”

Tournament proceeds will go to active duty Marines of the 5th Marine Regiment and families, as well as Wounded Warriors at Camp Pendleton who will go back to their units or transition out of the Marine Corps.

“They deserve every opportunity for recovery, so they may lead a productive life,” Rifkin said.

For more information and to register, purchase raffle tickets, or to sponsor a Marine or Wounded Warrior, visit www.DanaPoint5thMarines.com.