Evan Noonan Captures State Cross Country Championship, Dana Hills’ Second Straight

Text by Zach Cavanagh

Photos Courtesy of Jimmy Su. Click Here for Full Gallery.

A year ago in Fresno, as then-senior Jai Dawson won the CIF State Division II championship for Dana Hills, then-freshman Evan Noonan finished nearly a full minute and a half off the pace in a distant 100th as the Dolphins’ fifth scoring runner.

Noonan was back in Fresno 364 days later, and what a difference a year can make.

Noonan climbed up the field and surged in the final mile to finish in front by 13 seconds and claim the CIF State Division III championship last Saturday, Nov. 26, at Woodward Park in Fresno.

While Dana Hills finished third as a team in Division III, Noonan’s effort also earned him a spot at Nationals. Noonan will run as an individual at the Nike Cross Nationals on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Portland, Oregon.

In Fresno, Noonan took a measured approach. The sophomore was in 13th at the first mile marker, four seconds behind leading runner Joshua Bell of Templeton. Noonan moved up to sixth at the second mile marker, still three seconds behind Bell.

In the third and final mile, Noonan pushed forward to finish 14 seconds ahead of third-place Bell to capture Dana Hills’ third individual state championship, along with Tyler Valdez in 2008 and Dawson last season. Noonan’s time of 15:04 was the sixth fastest across all divisions on Saturday.

The state title was Noonan’s fourth win of the season to go along with the CIF-SS Division 3 championship, the South Coast League title and a win at the Mt. SAC Invitational in October. Noonan also finished second at the Orange County Championships.

Behind Noonan, the next Dana Hills runner across the line was junior Logan Harris in 42nd (16:19). Garrett Woodruff, a junior, finished in 47th (16:23), freshman Oliver Hunter finished in 48th (16:24) and senior Jack Jones finished 57th (16:30).

Dana Hills senior Allura Markow closed her illustrious Dolphins cross country career with an eighth-place finish at State. Photo Courtesy of Jimmy Su.

On the girls side, CIF-SS Division 3 champion Dana Hills finished fourth in CIF State Division III.

Coming off her CIF-SS individual title, Dolphin senior Allura Markow closed out her Dana Hills cross country career with an eighth-place finish at 18:08. Markow hung with the lead pack through the first two miles, in fourth place at each marker, before dropping back. CIF-North Coast Section champion Hanne Thompson led wire-to-wire and won the state title at 17:12.

Dana Hills sophomore Annie Ivarsson finished strong in 11th (18:23). Zoe Ott, a senior, finished 65th (19:43), junior Paige Scheer finished 73rd (19:52) and junior Cooper Murphy finished 76th (19:56).

In other local results, the San Clemente boys cross country team finished second in Division I, and the JSerra girls cross country team won its second consecutive Division IV championship. Both the San Clemente boys and JSerra girls will join Noonan at the Nike Cross Nationals on Saturday.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

