Editor’s Pick: Wylands Whale and Dolphin Adventure Art Lessons in the Wild

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Saturday, Feb. 5
9 a.m.-noon. Available Saturdays through April 23, Dana Wharf is offering this exclusive package for kids ages 12 and under that includes an art lesson via video feed by environmental artist Wyland and a free two-hour whale watching adventure. Each child who participates in the art lesson will be entered in a contest to win prizes, as well as a gift from Wyland and Dana Wharf. Lessons cost $10. Dana Wharf, 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. danawharf.com.
Featured Image: Courtesy of Dana Wharf Sport Fishing & Whale Watching
comments (0)