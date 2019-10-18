GETTING OUT, Spotlight

Editor’s Pick: Woofstock!

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20: WOOFSTOCK!
Noon-4 p.m. Presented by the San Onofre Parks Foundation in partnership with California State Parks, Woofstock (People & Paws for Our State Parks) celebrates the area’s dogs. This free community event will feature several dog rescue groups, pet-related vendors, doggie demos, children’s activities, live music and a beer and wine garden. There will also be a costume contest for the dogs. Doheny State Beach, 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. SanoParks.org/2019-Woofstock.

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>