Editor’s Pick: Woofstock!

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20: WOOFSTOCK!

Noon-4 p.m. Presented by the San Onofre Parks Foundation in partnership with California State Parks, Woofstock (People & Paws for Our State Parks) celebrates the area’s dogs. This free community event will feature several dog rescue groups, pet-related vendors, doggie demos, children’s activities, live music and a beer and wine garden. There will also be a costume contest for the dogs. Doheny State Beach, 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. SanoParks.org/2019-Woofstock.

