Friday-Sunday, Nov 26-28, 10 a.m.-noon. Come to Ocean Institute for this outdoor Wild Weekend to make your own plastic-free butterfly feeder to take home. Your feeder will not only show your creativity but your commitment to using less plastic. Entry costs $10 per participant. Kids younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. oceaninstitute.org/plan-your-visit.

