Editor’s Pick: Whale of a Kid’s Art & Literature Contest

Friday, Jan. 28
Submit a cute story, poem or artwork about the California Gray Whale and email it to the city’s Recreation Department at recreation@danapoint.org. Open to children of all ages. Submittals are due by March 28. Winning entry will receive a gift card to Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching for a whale watching excursion and a whale/ocean-themed gift basket. Dana Point Recreation Department, 34052 Del Obispo, Dana Point. danapoint.org.
