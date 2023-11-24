Saturday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-noon.

Join the Ocean Institute for a 2½-hour adventure aboard the RV Sea Explorer, Ocean Institute’s 65-foot research vessel. Professional naturalists on board will introduce attendees to the lifestyles of ocean creatures that frequent the waters off Dana Point through hands-on activities.

In the afternoon, join the Ocean Institute for a tide pool hike along the rocky Marine Conservation Area led by one of their expert naturalists. The hike is rated moderately difficult at a 1-1½-mile round trip. Attendees should be prepared for rocky, uneven and slick terrain for the entire hike. Admission is $15 for those 3 and older.

Set sail aboard the schooner Spirit of Dana Point and experience California from the perspective of an early tallship explorer. Join the crew to help raise sail, handle lines and steer the ship, or simply sit back, relax and enjoy the majesty of sailing the seas aboard a tallship. Must be 4 years or older to sail. Tickets are $65.

The Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. oceaninstitute.org.