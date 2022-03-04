Editor’s Pick: Welcoming of the Whales Kickoff Ceremony & Reception

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Friday, March 4

4:45-9 p.m. The 51st Annual Festival of Whales will kick off with a sunset welcoming ceremony by members of the local Acjachemen Nation and a surfers’ paddle-out at the Marine Protected Area beach behind the Ocean Institute. Following the beach ceremony, a reception with guest speakers will be held inside the Ocean Institute and will include an update about Dana Point’s World Cetacean Alliance designation as the first and only Whale Heritage Site in the Americas. The event will include food truck cuisine for purchase, free non-alcoholic beverages, and the Ocean Institute’s free interactive educational activities and displays. Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. oceaninstitute.org. A schedule and map of all the event activities and information can be found in the Festival of Whales Guide insert in last week’s issue, as well as on the Festival of Whales website at festivalofwhales.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

