Editor’s Pick: Vissla Cosmic Creek Surf Festival

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Saturday-Sunday, June 4-5

8 a.m. After a two-year hiatus, the Cosmic Creek Surf Festival and Concert returns to Salt Creek in Dana Point, where the two-day event will pay homage to a more alternative, experimental era of surfing’s history. The contest will feature multiple divisions in which locals and pros can compete. Local vendors including the Shwack Beach Grill will offer provisions such as breakfast and lunch. Bands will also be rocking out during the contests, as well as later in the evening. Cosmic Creek is open to the public and a true gathering of legends, groms, craftsmen, and storytellers. Over the years, Cosmic has become a soulful, grassroots, eclectic surf gathering; a celebration of heritage; and a platform to exchange ideas about surfboards, music and art. vissla.com/blogs/news/visslas-cosmic-creek-2022

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

