Editor’s Pick: Virtual Marine and Environmental Sciences College Fair

SATURDAY, MARCH 27
Ocean Institute is hosting a free virtual college fair sponsored by The Nicholas Endowment, with keynote speaker Danni Washington, an ocean advocate, TV personality, and science communicator. This event is free to attendees; register in advance. During the fair, there will be live presentations, small session chats, student and alumni panels, exhibits, and more. The interactive day will inform and encourage students about post-high school, college, and career opportunities. Register at whova.com/portal/registration/virtu20_202102.
