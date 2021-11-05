Editor’s Pick: Veterans Day Service

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11: VETERANS DAY SERVICE
10 a.m. Join the Dana Point Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9934, the Ladies Auxiliary, and the City of Dana Point in recognizing all veterans for their service and sacrifices for America. Strands Vista Park, 34201 Selva Road, Dana Point. vfwpost9934.org.
Photo: Lillian Boyd
