Editor’s Pick: Veterans Day Service

Friday, Nov. 11
10 a.m. The Dana Point Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9934, Ladies Auxiliary and the City of Dana Point have partnered to present a Veterans Day ceremony honoring local service members at the Dana Point Veterans Memorial in Strands Vista Park. The event will feature the unveiling of updated memorial plaques, listing the names of veterans who have died during the past year and were members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post or residents of Dana Point. Strands Vista Park, 34201 Selva Road, Dana Point. 949.248.1419. vfwpost9934@cox.net. vfwpost9934.org.
