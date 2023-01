Friday, Jan. 13

All day. A new exhibit, titled Under the Radar at the Surfing Heritage and Culture Center (SHACC) in San Clemente, looks to shine some much-deserved and long-overdue light on the women surfers who paddled out and broke barriers. Gail Couper, Joey Hamasaki and Mary Lou Drummy are a few of the women being celebrated in this new exhibit. SHACC, 110 Calle Iglesia, San Clemente. 949.388.0313. shacc.org.