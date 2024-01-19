SATURDAY, JANUARY 20

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Join the Ocean Institute for a tide pool hike along the rocky Marine Conservation Area led by one of their expert naturalists. The hike is rated moderately difficult at a 1- to 1½-mile round trip. Attendees should be prepared for rocky, uneven and slick terrain for the entire hike. Admission is $15 for those 3 and older. Visitors can contribute to research on white sea bass and learn about their role in ocean health on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Ocean Institute’s hatch and release program. In the afternoon, set sail aboard the schooner Spirit of Dana Point and experience California from the perspective of an early tall ship explorer. Join the crew to help raise sail, handle lines and steer the ship, or simply sit back, relax and enjoy the majesty of sailing the seas aboard a tall ship. Must be 4 years or older to sail. Tickets are $65.The Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. oceaninstitute.org.