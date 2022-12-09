Editor’s Pick: Surfin’ USA Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 9-11

7 p.m. The Dana Point Harbor Partners invites visitors to gather on the water to view all the boats participating in the parade, as well as the beautiful harbor scenery. The 47th annual boat parade will take place beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, and at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11. The harbor’s fleet will join private boaters from all over Orange County as they decorate their boats, and everyone will vie for awards from Judges’ Choice to Best Use of Lights, as well as for cash prizes and gift certificates. Dana Point Harbor, 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794.

Featured Image: Courtesy of The Marina at Dana Point

