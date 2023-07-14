FRIDAY, JULY 14, 7-10 p.m. — Join the Ocean Institute for a family-fun movie, sea shanties and more. The event will kick off with crowd-favorite sea shanties sung by Queen Anne’s Blouse Pirate Band onboard the Spirit of Dana Point.

The ship will remain open for tours during the event. Beer, wine and movie snacks will also be available for purchase. Low-back chairs and blankets are welcome. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors or veterans, $7.50 for children and free for toddlers and infants.

The Ocean Institute

24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point

949.496.2274

More Info