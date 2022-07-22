Editor’s Pick: Summer Jams Concert Series with Moonsville Collective

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
On Friday, July 22, from 6-8 p.m. join the Ocean Institute and Music Preserves Foundation for a fun-filled summer night enjoying an outdoor concert, with the harbor and the ocean as the backdrop. The event will feature live music from Moonsville Collective, food trucks and Station Craft Beer. Enjoy learning more about the musicians with Music Preserves Foundation before the show begins and explore touch tanks with Ocean Institute docents. Proceeds for the event will support the two foundations. Tickets are $25. The Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. oceaninstitute.org.
