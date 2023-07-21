FRIDAY, JULY 21, 6-9 p.m. — Join the Ocean Institute and Music Preserves Foundation for a fun-filled summer night enjoying an outdoor concert with the harbor and the ocean as the backdrop. The event will feature live music, food trucks, and Station Craft Beer.

Enjoy learning more about the musicians with Music Preserves Foundation before the show begins and explore the touch tanks with Ocean Institute docents. Proceeds for the event will support the two foundations. Tickets are $35.

The Ocean Institute

24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point

More Info