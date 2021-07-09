Editor’s Pick: ‘Stand Up to Trash’ Beach Cleanup

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
SUNDAY, JULY 11
9-11 a.m. Stand Up to Trash, a nonprofit organization based in Dana Point, will be hosting a beach cleanup at Baby Beach, in partnership with Dana Point Harbor Partners, OC Parks and Irvine Subaru. Fresh coffee and hot chocolate will be served from Coffee Importers (participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable cup), lunch will be provided by Irvine Subaru. Participants are also encouraged to arrive early if they want to use a kayak or stand-up paddleboard for an “on the water” cleanup provided by Westwind Sailing. Prizes will be donated from Killer Dana Surf Shop, Custodians of the Sea and the Wind & Sea Restaurant. Prize categories are The Biggest Catch, The Smallest Catch (think microplastics) and the most unusual. Baby Beach, 34445 Ensenada Place, Dana Point.
