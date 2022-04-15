Editor’s Pick: Springtime Egg Hunts

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Saturday, April 16

9-10 a.m. Hop on down with your family and discover hidden treasures of candy and plastic eggs filled with goodies at the Dana Point Recreation Department’s springtime egg hunts for children up to 10 years of age. A pancake breakfast will be available at two locations—Pines Park and Sea Canyon Park—from 8-11 a.m., with proceeds benefiting Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary’s charitable efforts. The Easter Bunny will visit from 9-10 a.m., with the egg hunts starting promptly at 10. Make sure to bring an empty basket to pick up the candy and eggs. Pines Park, 34941 Camino Capistrano, Capistrano Beach and Sea Canyon Park, 33093 Santiago Drive, Dana Point. 949.248.3636.

Featured Image: Children gather candy and eggs atSea Canyon Park in Dana Point, during one of the city’s two annual egg hunts in 2015. Photo: File/Andrea Swayne

