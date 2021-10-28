Editor’s Pick: Spooky Treat Trolley

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
EDITOR’S PICK: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30: SPOOKY TREAT TROLLEY
Come meet the staff from the City of Dana Point Recreation Division who will be dressed in costumes and riding on the decorated Halloween-themed trolley. The Spooky Treat Trolley will be making stops at the following park locations to distribute treats to children up to 12 years of age. Get in the spirit and come dressed in Halloween costumes. For more information, call the Recreation Division at 949.248.3536. Spooky Treat Trolley stops: 4-4:30 p.m. at Pines Park, 34941 Camino Capistrano; 5-5:30 p.m. at Sunset Park, 34345 Calle Naranja; 6-6:30 p.m. at Dana Wood Park, 34900 Dana Woods; 7-7:30 p.m. at Sea Canyon Park, 33093 Santiago Drive.
Photo: Spooky Treat Trolley. Photo: Courtesy of Dana Point
