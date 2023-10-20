Saturday, Oct. 21, Noon-10 p.m.

“Spooky Seas” is an immersive experience featuring Harbor Hayrides aboard the R/V Sea Explorer, Bioluminescence Laser Tag and a Haunted Spirit Tour.

There will be food trucks available throughout the night and live music. Don your spookiest attire for the Ocean Institute’s costume contest for a chance to win prizes.

Tickets are available at oceaninstitute.org. Tickets are $20 for adults and $17.50 for kids 2 and up.

The Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274.