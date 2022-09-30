Editor’s Pick: ‘Spooktacular’ Porch Decorating & The Great Pumpkin Decorating Contests

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Saturday,k Oct. 1
The City of Dana Point invites you to grab your ghosts, ghouls, pumpkins and witches and join in the fun of decorating your porch or yard with fall or Halloween-themed decorations. Winners will receive $300 in gift cards to local Dana Point businesses. The city is also inviting children up to 12 years of age to get creative and decorate pumpkins for a chance to win a special Halloween gift basket. To enter both contests, submit a photo of your decorated porch or yard, and a photo of your child’s decorated pumpkin, to recreation@danapoint.org by Oct. 24.
Featured Image: Courtesy of the Higerd Family
comments (0)