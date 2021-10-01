Editor’s Pick: South Coast Farms U Pick Weekends

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1-3
9 a.m.-4 p.m. South Coast Farms, a small family-owned business that farms off Ortega Highway at Tree of Life Nursery, will host U Pick events on the weekends (Fridays-Sundays) in October. All the crops grown are now open to the public to pick their own fruits and vegetables, without reservations needed. This month, visitors can pick strawberries, watermelons and cantaloupe; spaghetti, acorn, delicata and butternut winter squashes; zucchini squash, romaine lettuce, red leaf lettuce, radishes, turnips, and, soon, carrots and green beans. South Coast Farms encourages people to come out and pick their own food and enjoy an old-fashioned day of fall harvest. Tree of Life Nursery, 33201 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.9381. southcoastfarms.com
Caption: UPick – Photo: Courtesy of South Coast Farms
