Editor’s Pick: Shootout for Soldiers

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, AUGUST 10-11

10 a.m.-10 a.m. Shootout for Soldiers is a 24-hour event, utilizing lacrosse as a platform to support American veterans and foster engagement between civilian and veteran communities. The event is organized by one-hour games, open to co-ed, male, and female teams of all ages. Get your teams together to play in a fun event and give back to wounded, ill and injured service members and their families. To learn more and to register, visit shootoutforsoliders.com/events/California-2019. Dana Hills High School, 33333 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.6666.