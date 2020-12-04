Editor’s Pick: Santa Paws

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4-5: SANTA PAWS

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Santa Paws is coming to town so capture a keepsake photo with your four-legged best friend and jolly St. Nick in the Dana Point Harbor. To accommodate COVID-19 modifications and keep volunteers and attendees safe, there is a new reservation system and a limit on the number of walk-up photos for this year’s event. The cost is only $15 for a picture, and you’ll receive the photo immediately. Additional photos can be purchased for $10. Start a family tradition with these keepsake photos of your beloved pets. All proceeds benefit the homeless animals at the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter. Photos will take place under the covered pagoda. Attendees should park in the wharfside parking lot. Well-behaved dogs are welcome, and all dogs must be leashed. Masks are required by all human participants. Reserve your photo timeslot at petprojectfoundation.org. Dana Point Harbor, 34571 Golden Lantern, Dana Point.

