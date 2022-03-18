Editor’s Pick: San Clemente Shamrock Run

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Saturday, March 19
7 a.m. Hosted by the San Clemente Downtown Business Association, the Shamrock Run takes place near San Clemente’s historic pier and along some of the most beautiful beaches in Orange County. Walkers and runners of this inaugural 5K/10K race will begin at 7 a.m. in staggered starts utilizing chipped race bibs. Race registration is sold out, but there will be more shenanigans on tap for the day, including bagpipes, leprechauns, and a family-fun scavenger hunt at downtown shops and restaurants. San Clemente Pier. info@scdba.org. scdba.org/shamrockrun
