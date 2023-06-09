SATURDAY, JUNE 10: SAN CLEMENTE CAR SHOW

10 a.m.-3 p.m. The San Clemente Downtown Business Association presents the 27th annual Car Show. Enjoy a day full of live music, food, shopping and more, while viewing 250 classic cars parked up and down the 100 and 200 blocks of Avenida Del Mar. About 15,000 spectators are expected.

Free trolleys will run through the area throughout the event. Parties interested in being a vendor or sponsor, or displaying their car, can register at sccarshow.com.

