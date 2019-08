SUNDAY, AUG. 25: REDO VINTAGE & MAKER’S MARKET

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Featuring over a 100 booths with artesian and vintage merchandise, REDO will close Del Prado to vehicle traffic to create a pedestrian-friendly outdoor market. Stroll and explore the carefully curated collection of vintage dealers and makers, while enjoying live music, local restaurants and shops, and hands-on experiences for kids. Del Prado Avenue, Dana Point. info@redomarket.com. REDOMarket.com.