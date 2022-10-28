Editor’s Pick: REDO Vintage & Maker’s Market

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Sunday, Oct. 30
10 a.m.-4 p.m. REDO Vintage & Maker’s Market returns to Dana Point. Three blocks of Del Prado Avenue will transform into a pedestrian-friendly vintage and artisan market where shoppers can stroll and explore curated vintage collections and authentic assortments of makers and artisans. Live music on three separate stages, beer gardens, classic cars and a few selected food trucks will make it the perfect afternoon destination. Parking and admission are both free. Del Prado Avenue, Dana Point, info@redomarket.com. redomarket.com.
