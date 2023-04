Sunday, Apri1, 30 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The biannual REDO Vintage & Maker’s Market returns to Dana Point to offer an assortment of curated vintage collections, makers and artisans. Three blocks of Del Prado Avenue will be closed to allow a pedestrian-friendly vintage and artisan market space. Live music will be featured on three separate sound stages.

Parking and admission are both free.

Del Prado Avenue, Dana Point.

info@redomarket.com.