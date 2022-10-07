Editor’s Pick: ‘Plein Air’ Exhibit Closing Ceremony

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Sunday, Oct. 9
1-4 p.m. The Dana Point Art Alliance and the Dana Point Sister Cities will host the closing ceremony for their Plein Air Art Show at Dana Bay Gallery, where work from artists painted during the Ocean Institute’s Maritime Festival have been on display. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. RSVP by emailing kayla.gallerydanabay@gmail.com. Dana Bay Gallery, 24682 Del Prado Ave, Suite 100, Dana Point. danapointsistercities.org. ashley@graniteamd.com.
comments (0)