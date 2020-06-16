Editor’s Pick: Online ‘Pilgrim’ Artifact Auction

FRIDAY, JUNE 12: ONLINE ‘PILGRIM’ ARTIFACT AUCTION

6 p.m. The Ocean Institute in Dana Point will be holding an online Pilgrim Auction through June 19. This auction is an opportunity for community members to purchase a piece of history to help the Ocean Institute fund its future maritime programs and operations. Some items include Pilgrim nameplates, Pilgrim fastener plaques made from the Pilgrim’s hull, and boarding ladders. Leading up to the virtual auction, the Ocean Institute will display some of the items up for sale on its social media channels. For questions regarding the auction, contact Dan Goldbacher at dgoldbacher@oceaninstitute.org. Ocean Institute, 949.496. 2274. ocean-institute.org.