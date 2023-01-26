Sunday, January 29

10 a.m.-noon. Explore the world between tides and join the Ocean Institute for a tide pool hike led by one of their expert naturalists. The hike is a moderate, 1- to 1½-mile round-trip walk. Participants should be prepared for rocky, uneven, and slick terrain and should wear closed-toed, closed-heeled sturdy shoes. Tickets are $15 for adults and children 3 and up, free for toddlers 2 and younger. Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. oceaninstitute.org