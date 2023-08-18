Sunday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

In celebration of Stan Cummings, the Ocean Institute’s founder, it is excited to open its doors and welcome everyone to a day of live music, food, drinks, ocean education, and animal encounters.

There will also be opportunities to learn and sign up for all of Ocean Institute’s future events and programs. Some of the special Founders Day experiences include the Touch Tanks staying open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., a school fish feeding and an animal encounter.

The event is free.

Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. oceaninstitute.org.