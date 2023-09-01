Wednesday, Sept. 6, 6 p.m.

The Ocean Institute’s Distinguished Speaker Series, presented by the Nicholas Endowment, brings innovations, real-world research, exotic experiences and discoveries to the surface through presentations from an ocean of experts.

Laura Frank, assistant director and Tonga program lead at the Waitt Institute, will explore the concepts of holistic sustainable ocean management, and the blend of science and culture to generate solutions on improving the environment.

Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. oceaninstitute.org.