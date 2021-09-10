Editor’s Pick: Ocean Institute Annual Maritime Festival

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10-12: OCEAN INSTITUTE ANNUAL MARITIME FESTIVAL
4-10 p.m. The Maritime Festival kicks off a weekend of events at 4 p.m. with the traditional Cannon Battles. Watch the vessels Bill of Rights, Irving Johnson, Curlew, Exy Johnson, American Pride, America, and R/V Sea Explorer in action. Enjoy craft beer and seltzer from Eight Breweries, live music from American Idol’s Casey Abrams, plus mermaids and pirates at the Sails n’ Ales event, starting at 6 p.m. For a full schedule of Saturday’s and Sunday’s events, visit oceaninstitute.org. Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274.
