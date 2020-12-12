Editor’s Pick: Musical Holiday ‘Fun★raiser’

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17
7 p.m. Camino Real Playhouse is hosting another virtual event. The Ron Koybiashi Trio and others will provide entertainment. The show will be available through Christmas night, and link information is to be announced. The San Juan Capistrano theater has been closed for in-person public performances during the coronavirus pandemic. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.
