Editor’s Pick: Movies in the Park: ‘Jungle Cruise’

Friday, June 17
8-10 p.m. Each Friday in June, movies will be shown at Lantern Bay Park. This week’s featured movie is Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. These free movie nights bring back the nostalgic feel of a drive-in movie, but without the car. Bring your low-back lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments available to purchase. Lantern Bay Park, 25111 Park Lantern, Dana Point. danapoint.org.
