Editor’s Pick: Move Your Booty: Virtual Race

Thursday, Aug. 27

Noon. This month-long virtual challenge encourages individuals, families, groups, and corporate teams to get outdoors and get moving in a fun way. Runners, walkers, paddleboarders, and more are invited to sign up and get moving through Sept. 10. Prizes will encourage creativity and fun while creating excitement for the Ocean Institute Virtual Maritime Festival, which kicks off Sept. 11. All race registrants will get an exclusive race T-shirt. Proceeds from this event will support Ocean Institute’s programs at CHOC Children’s (Children’s Hospital of Orange County). Ocean Institute. oceaninstitute.redpodium.com/move-your-booty.