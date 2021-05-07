Editor’s Pick: Mothers Day in Dana Point Harbor

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

SUNDAY, MAY 9: MOTHER’S DAY IN DANA POINT HARBOR

All day. Join Waterman’s Harbor for a special Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring mouthwatering seafood specials and brunch items only on Mother’s Day. Each mom dining with the restaurant will receive flowers in honor of the special day. Seating is first-come, first-served, and a full Mother’s Day menu is available on the Waterman’s website. Set sail with Dana Wharf’s special two-hour Coastal Cruise aboard the OCean Adventure catamaran, which departs Dana Point Harbor and cruises up the coastline to Laguna Beach. All guests will receive a “MOMosa,” or Champagne, and breakfast boxes filled with muffins and fruit. For Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari, all moms aboard who booked using the promo code “momgift21” will receive a complimentary goodie bag filled with Mrs. Capt. Dave’s famous Triple Fudge Brownies and more. Dana Point Harbor Fine Art Association will be hosting a special Mother’s Day art sale at the harbor for all visitors. For more information, visit danapointharbor.com.

