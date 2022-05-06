Editor’s Pick: Mother’s Day Cruise

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Sunday, May 8
10 a.m.-noon. Join Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching on Mother’s Day for a two-hour coastal cruise aboard the OCean Adventures catamaran. This trip will depart the Dana Point Harbor and cruise up the coastline to Laguna Beach. “MOMosa” (or champagne), fresh seasonal fruit, pastries and muffins will be served. In addition, all whale watching cruises on Mother’s Day will serve moms a complimentary glass of champagne. Dana Point Harbor, 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. danawharf.com. 888.224.0603.
