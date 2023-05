Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m. — Join Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching aboard the Ocean Adventure catamaran for a trip out of the Dana Point Harbor. “MOM-osas,” champagne, fresh seasonal pastries and muffins will be served.

Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching

34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794 ext. 7

