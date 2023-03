Saturday, March 11: 9 a.m.-Noon. Join the City of Dana Point in creating habitats for Monarch butterflies in parks throughout the city. Water, tools and snacks will be provided. Volunteers will meet at Sea Canyon Park. Sea Canyon Park, 33121 Santiago Drive, Dana Point. jriyhani@danapoint.org. danapoint.org.

