FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15-16: MERMADE MARKET WINTER 2019

10 a.m. This event features more than 100 indoor and outdoor vendors, live music, activities for kids, as well as food trucks. Come get your pre-holiday shopping done early with a variety of highly curated, small-business “makers.” Entry is free. Mermade Market, Dana Point Community House, 24642 San Juan Avenue, Dana Point. 949.672.8019. mermademarket.com.